LA's booming gothicumbia scene mixes goth counterculture and traditional cumbia music

By Vanessa Romo
Published September 7, 2025 at 7:16 AM CDT

The booming gothicumbia scene in Los Angeles mashes together goth counterculture with traditional Latin American cumbia music.

Arts & Life
Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
