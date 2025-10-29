Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

Women explain how they decided whether to have kids

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

An NPR series this week looks at why people are having fewer children and the impact. It’s called Population Shift: How Smaller Families Are Changing the World.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with two women about the decisions they made. Jesse Sposato has one child, and Dr. Kimya Dennis chose to be childfree and is a sociologist and criminologist who studies Black childfree women.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Arts & Life
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate