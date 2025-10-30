The scariest part of Halloween? Less chocolate in the candy stash

If you’ve been to the local grocery or drug store in the past few weeks to stock up on Halloween treats, you may have noticed the vast array of new candy: Shaquille O’Neill gummies, Ghost Toast Kit Kats, Butterfinger bars covered in marshmallow cream. What they all have in common is no chocolate. And even those confections that do contain chocolate likely contain less than they have in past years.

The Atlantic writer (and chocolate lover) Yasmin Tayag investigates why we’re seeing chocolate attrition along with increased prices and lots of lots of new non-chocolate treats on grocery store shelves.

She joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about her article “Something Weird is Happening with Halloween Chocolate.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR