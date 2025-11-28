Digital Media Center
Ex-police officer helps homeless people do laundry

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 28, 2025 at 10:51 AM CST

After over two decades in law enforcement, Wade Milyard Jr. retired as a K-9 police officer for Maryland’s Frederick department. He took up a different kind of service to his community, becoming the founder of Fresh Step Laundry, a nonprofit that offers free laundry services to people experiencing homelessness.

In his bus, nicknamed Lucy, retrofitted with washers and dryers, he offers a free laundry service to those in his neighborhood.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Milyard Jr. about the work he is doing now.

