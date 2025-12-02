Digital Media Center
Looking for a little treat? There's an advent calendar for everything

Published December 2, 2025 at 10:58 AM CST
A person opens the first box of their advent calendar and takes out a Lindt chocolate bear. (Amaury Cornu/AFP via Getty Images)
Amaury Cornu/AFP via Getty Images
A person opens the first box of their advent calendar and takes out a Lindt chocolate bear. (Amaury Cornu/AFP via Getty Images)

Do you want to unwrap a little gift each day? Well, the boom in Advent calendars has you covered. These days, you can find an Advent calendar for anything you want, from Yankee candles to fishing hooks to cat toys.

We explore what’s going on with the trend with Jeaneen Russell, shopping writer for People magazine, where she’s been making lists of Advent calendars and checking them twice!

