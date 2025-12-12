Digital Media Center
Freedom Flights from Cuba took off 60 years ago

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 12, 2025 at 10:53 AM CST

Sixty years ago this month, the United States began flying Cubans to the U.S. on what were called Freedom Flights.

The effort was one of the biggest refugee airlifts in the nation’s history.

Ana Hebra Flaster was five years old when she and her family boarded one of the flights. She shares the story of the journey, her family’s arrival and what life was like for Cubans coming to the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
