Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Love APR? Donate today and support the station you rely on! Click here to make a donation.

Looking back at the most memorable pop culture moments from 2025

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 29, 2025 at 11:09 AM CST

This year has been a doozy for pop culture fanatics. From the rise of the cultural phenomenon “KPop Demon Hunters,” and the craze for plush toys resembling smiling monsters, to the return of retro museum heists, there was almost too much happening in 2025 to keep track.

Have no fear: Here & Now host Elissa Nadworny breaks down the top unforgettable moments with Brittany Luse, co-host of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Arts & Life
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate