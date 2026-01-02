Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're experiencing technical difficulties for the signal 100.7 in Huntsville. Click here for other ways to listen.

Bestie vibes only: How to make and keep friends as an adult

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 2, 2026 at 10:56 AM CST
Jaimie Krems (left) and Keelah Williams, friendship researchers and best friends (courtesy Keelah Williams)
courtesy Keelah Williams
Jaimie Krems (left) and Keelah Williams, friendship researchers and best friends (courtesy Keelah Williams)

Having friends is important for your health and well-being. But for some adults, it’s a struggle.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan has advice on how to make and maintain friendships across your lifespan with Jaimie Krems, co-founder and director of the University of California, Los Angeles’s Center for Friendship Research, and Keelah Williams, who studies friendship at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Arts & Life
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate