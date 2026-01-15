A relationship coach's take on the future of marriage

Author and relationship coach Allison Raskin doesn’t see falling marriage rates as a bad thing and pushes back on the idea of the government incentivizing people to get married and have big families.

Raskin and her husband, John Blakeslee, co-host a podcast together called “Starter Marriage.”

They both join Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan to talk about how millennials are approaching modern marriage differently than past generations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

