Register for an opportunity to see Pensacola Opera's production of La Traviata for FREE at Saenger Theatre!

How one couple navigates their political division

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 16, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
Ed Danka voted for Vice President Kamala Harris while his wife Tracey Danka voted for President-elect Donald Trump. (Courtesy of Ed and Tracey Danka)
Courtesy of Ed and Tracey Danka
Ed Danka voted for Vice President Kamala Harris while his wife Tracey Danka voted for President-elect Donald Trump. (Courtesy of Ed and Tracey Danka)

Nearly one year into President Trump’s second administration, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with a politically-divided couple: Tracey Danka, who voted for President Trump, and her husband, Ed Danka, who voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris. Tracey Danka also attended the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, though she did not storm the Capitol.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

