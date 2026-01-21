Digital Media Center
How the 'Wimpy Kid' is changing the face of Plainville, Massachusetts

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 21, 2026 at 10:56 AM CST

Jeff Kinney, the creator of the hit kids’ book series “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” and his wife Julie have been investing in their hometown of Plainville, Massachusetts.

First, they opened a bookstore called An Unlikely Story. Now, a beer garden is scheduled to open this spring, with other projects planned.

Host Robin Young tours the store and the beer garden site with Jeff and Julie Kinney.

Author Jeff Kinney's office, dubbed "Wimpy Kid central." (Emiko Tamagawa/Here & Now)
Author Jeff Kinney's office, dubbed "Wimpy Kid central." (Emiko Tamagawa/Here & Now)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
