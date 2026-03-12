Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support APR? Become a monthly contributing listener today!

Remembering poet, writer and translator Coleman Barks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:51 AM CDT

The poet and writer Coleman Barks died last month at the age of 88. He was well known for his translations of the works of the 13th-century Persian mystic poet Jalaluddin Rumi. Coleman Barks even appears on a Coldplay album, “A Head Full of Dreams,” reading a translation of Rumi’s “The Guest House.”

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Coleman Barks’s sister, Elizabeth Barks Cox, who is also a writer, about his life and work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Arts & Life
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate