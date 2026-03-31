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ALS doesn't change who you are, according to 2 women who advocate for support and awareness

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 31, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT
Shelly Stellato (left) and Mira Hudson. (Courtesy of Shelly Stallato and Mira Hudson)
Courtesy of Shelly Stallato and Mira Hudson
Shelly Stellato (left) and Mira Hudson. (Courtesy of Shelly Stallato and Mira Hudson)

Michele Stellato, 37, and Mira Hudson, 29, are part of a largely unseen group: young women with neurodegenerative disease ALS. They joined and eventually became leaders of Her ALS Story, a support and advocacy group whose participants include more than 150 women. The group was founded by Leah Stavenhagen, who died recently at age 33.

Stellato and Hudson join host Robin Young to share their stories, their challenges as women with ALS, and their memories of Stavenhagen, whose legacy they hope to preserve.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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