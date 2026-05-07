Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Free performance tickets! Sponsored by our partners. Click here to see active APR Giveaways.

Dirty nickel: The cost of mining in Indonesia

NPR | By Katerina Barton,
Claire HarbageConnie Hanzhang Jin
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
A man fishes next to shipping equipment in Indonesia's Morowali Industrial Park in December 2025.
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
A man fishes next to shipping equipment in Indonesia's Morowali Industrial Park in December 2025.

Across six locations in Indonesia, NPR spoke with locals about how nickel mining is changing the land and daily life. It's brought jobs, but also concerns about environmental damage and public health.

Learn more in this visual narrative »

More stories in this series:

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Arts & Life NPR NewsNPR Top StoriesNPR World News
Katerina Barton
Claire Harbage
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Claire Harbage
Connie Hanzhang Jin
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Connie Hanzhang Jin
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate