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Revolutionary reenactor on the nuances of the nation's 250th birthday

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 3, 2026 at 11:07 AM CDT
Revolutionary reenactor Jeremiah Poope at one stop on his tour. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)
Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now
Revolutionary reenactor Jeremiah Poope at one stop on his tour. (Karyn Miller-Medzon/Here & Now)

In honor of the country’s 250th birthday, host Robin Young accompanied the Freedom Trail Foundation‘s revolutionary reenactor Jeremiah Poope on an 11-stop tour of some of Boston’s most iconic revolutionary landmarks.

The tour included the Old Granary Burial Ground, the Old South Meeting House, Boston Common, the Old State House and the site of the Boston Massacre.

Poope not only delved into well-known historical moments, including Paul Revere’s legendary midnight ride, but also lesser-known but equally fascinating roles played by other revolutionary figures, including women and some Black Bostonians.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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