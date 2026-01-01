PMJA Awards, Best Interview Show. "APR Notebook: Jason Isbell and that 85 year old guitar"

Jason Isbell was just a teenager when he hung out at restaurants in Alabama’s Muscle Shoals region. He listened to the “live” performances of bass guitarist David Hood, one of the legendary Alabama musicians known as the “Swampers.” His bass lines are part of hit songs with Paul Simon, Bob Seger, and Mavis Staples, among others. Hood mentored Isbell, paving his way to six Grammys of his own, and three more nominations.Isbell joined me on “APR Notebook” to talk about those days and his new Grammy nominated acoustic album “Foxes in the Snow,” all recorded with an 85 year old Martin guitar.Please find enclosed Alabama Public Radio's entry for Best Interview Program: Jason Isbell and that eighty five year old guitar."Alabama is known for its role in the civil rights movement, college football, and “white” barbecue sauce. But, the state is also home to Pulitzer Prize winning writers, and helped put astronauts on the moon. “APR Notebook” features interviews with guests ranging from Huntsville’s Jimmy Wales who created Wikipedia, and two-time Emmy Award winning actor, Michael Emerson (Benjamin Linus of the TV series LOST.)Respectfully submitted.