Murrow Student Awards. "What's popping at Bryant-Denny Stadium?"

Five tons of popcorn?Please find attached, Alabama Public Radio’s entry for Best Student Feature Report, “What’s popping at Bryant-Denny Stadium?”Home college football games at the University of Alabama involve logistics. Fans have to park around campus and find their seats. The teams use buses to make their way to Bryant-Denny Stadium. And, then there’s the food for the one hundred thousand fans. Cheering burns calories and that means trips to the concession stands for stadium dogs and nachos. APR newsroom student intern Emily Aheard reports on the family owned business that handles one crunchy item on the menu.Ahearn visited The Nut Shop in Tuscaloosa, on “popping day.” The work began with the arrival of a ton of unpopped kernels on a delivery truck bound for the “popping room.” The Nut Shop arranged to supply five tons of popcorn, per season, for Crimson Tide home games. This isn’t the only example of one supplier getting a corner on the snack market at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Ahearn also interviewed Laura McLaughlin, who produced the “Bear Bryant Show,” sponsored by Golden Flake potato chips.Respectfully submitted,