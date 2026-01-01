Student Murrow award-- “Alabama Gamers Help Fight Huntington’s Disease with Heroclix.”

Please find enclosed Cooper Townsend’s entry for the Student Murrow for Excellence in Audio Feature Reporting for “Alabama Gamers Help Fight Huntington’s Disease with Heroclix.”Townsend traveled to Huntsville for an unusual fundraiser. Players of the board game Heroclix gathered for matches, while raising money for research into Huntington’s disease. This includes gaming celebrity Scott Porter, whose wife is gene positive for the neuro degenerative disease.This piece aired during July, which would have included the one hundred and thirteenth birthday of folksinger Woodie Guthrie. The composer of classic folk hits like “This Land is Your Land” suffered from Huntington’s.Heroclix gets its name from the board pieces players use. Each represents a superhero like Spiderman or Batman. After each move, the base of each piece is turned until it “clicks,” and deprives that hero of a superpower.Respectfully submitted.