Student Murrow Awards: "An insider's view of the Montgomery Bus Boycott"
“The greatest planning idea for an event was the planning that Joanne (Robinson) and I made in her living room for the Montgomery bus boycott.”
Fred Gray
Attorney to Rosa Parks and MLK
Torin Daniel's entry for the Student Murrow for Excellence in Audio Feature Reporting" for "…an insider's view of the Montgomery Bus Boycott."
Please click here to listen to the content...https://www.apr.org/news/2025-12-11/an-insiders-view-of-the-montgomery-bus-boycott
Daniel features two people on the “front lines” of the Montgomery Bus Boycott that helped make Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior an international figure. This story used never-before-heard audio with Fred Gray. The attorney for Rosa Parks and MLK recalls the planning process that went into the boycott and how King was the last of three names under consideration to lead the effort.
APR Listeners also heard from MLK’s barber Nelson Malden. He recalled the day, from the window of his barber shop, the day the boycott began.

