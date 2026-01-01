Student Murrow Awards: "An insider's view of the Montgomery Bus Boycott"

Please find enclosed Torin Daniel’s entry for the Student Murrow for Excellence in Audio Feature Reporting” for “…an insider’s view of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.”Daniel features two people on the “front lines” of the Montgomery Bus Boycott that helped make Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior an international figure. This story used never-before-heard audio with Fred Gray. The attorney for Rosa Parks and MLK recalls the planning process that went into the boycott and how King was the last of three names under consideration to lead the effort.APR Listeners also heard from MLK’s barber Nelson Malden. He recalled the day, from the window of his barber shop, the day the boycott began.Respectfully submitted.