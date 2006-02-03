Digital Media Center
The Super Bowl and the Rise of 'Oddvertising'

Published February 3, 2006 at 4:03 PM CST

Some 130 million people are expected to watch Super Bowl XL on Sunday. As always, advertisers are paying big bucks to grab viewers' attention -- and some have resorted to making their spots as strange or unpredictable as possible, says author Warren Berger in his book, Advertising Today. Berger talks to Melissa Block about the phenomenon of "oddvertising" and about advertising as entertainment.

