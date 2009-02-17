Digital Media Center
Business & Education

What Not To Say To A Friend Who Suffers Job Loss

Published February 17, 2009 at 11:00 AM CST

Culture coach Valorie Burton offers advice on how to reach out to a friend who's recently been given the pink slip, including tips on what to say, and what not to say.

Burton, author of How Did I Get So Busy?: The 28-day Plan to Free Your Time, Reclaim Your Schedule, and Reconnect with What Matters Most, also discusses the stress involved with picking up the tab (in workload, that is) for a former co-worker, and why venting about job stress to someone who doesn't have a job isn't such a good idea.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

