Study: States May Have Trouble Paying Retirees

Published June 21, 2012 at 3:00 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In this country, states' ability to pay future retirees is a big worry. A new study from the Pew Research Center shows that the gap between states' assets and how much they will owe retirees in pensions and health care benefits is growing. According to the most recent numbers for fiscal year 2010, that gap grew nine percent from the previous year, to almost $1.4 trillion in unfunded liabilities. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

