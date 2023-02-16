Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business & Education

A power outage at a JFK Airport terminal disrupts flights

By Kaitlyn Radde
Published February 16, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST

A power outage at a John F. Kennedy International Airport terminal is disrupting flights, the airport said Thursday.

The Terminal 1 outage was caused by an electrical panel failure that also led to a small fire overnight, which was immediately extinguished, according to the airport. The terminal's ramp will remain closed until Friday, according to a notice in a Federal Aviation Administration safety database.

The outage "is impacting the terminal's ability to accept inbound and outbound flights," the airport said, and it is "working to accommodate impacted flights using other terminals."

Some arriving flights had to be diverted to other airports on the East Coast, according to JFK's website. A flight coming from New Zealand scheduled to land at 5:40 p.m. ET had to go back to Auckland, the flight tracking website FlightAware showed.

The airport advises travelers to check their flight status before going to JFK and allow for extra time in their itineraries.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Business & Education NPR News
Kaitlyn Radde
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate