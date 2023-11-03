Digital Media Center
Engineers have restored WAPR. Thank you for your patience.

Settlement: Uber and Lyft drivers in New York will get $328 million in back pay

By Matt Martinez,
Bobby Allyn
Published November 3, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT

Uber and Lyft are paying $328 million to settle a case in New York over allegations the companies short-changed its drivers.

