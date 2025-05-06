Digital Media Center
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.

Deadline Extended: NPR Student Podcast Challenge entries are now due May 25

By Janet W. Lee,
Steve Drummond
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:01 AM CDT
LA Johnson
/
NPR

Teachers, educators and student podcasters, it's official.

We've been hearing from quite a few of you over the last few days, from all over the country, asking for a little more time to get those podcasts in. And we know how busy everyone is — wrapping up assignments, preparing for exams, while still trying to have your best shot at winning the Student Podcast Challenge.

So, we're extending the contest deadline. All entries are now due Sunday, May 25 at midnight E.T.

As a reminder, here's how the NPR Student Podcast Challenge works: Students make a podcast on their own, with classmates or an extracurricular group. Then their teacher, educator, or any adult who is 18 years or older, can submit it to us here. This contest is for students between 4th and 12th grade, and each podcast must be between three and eight minutes long. The winning student will receive a certificate, trophy and their podcast will be featured on NPR programs like Morning Edition or All Things Considered. You can find our contest rules here.

Good luck everyone! Got questions? Check out our submission guidelines and feel free to email us at studentpodcastchallenge@npr.org at any point. Good luck everyone!

Janet W. Lee
Steve Drummond
