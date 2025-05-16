Digital Media Center
NJ transit engineers go on strike

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 16, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT
Union members from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen form a picket line outside the NJ Transit Headquarters on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)
/
Union members from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen form a picket line outside the NJ Transit Headquarters on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

New Jersey Transit engineers are on strike on Friday, bringing one of the nation’s busiest train systems to a halt.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and NJ Transit failed to reach an agreement on a new contract. The union is asking for higher wages.

The strike affects more than 350,000 commuters who rely on NJ Transit trains to travel to and from New York City.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bloomberg News senior editor Mike Regan, who is working from home on Friday because of the strike.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
