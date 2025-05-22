Digital Media Center
DHS pulls Harvard's ability to enroll international students

By Jonaki Mehta
Published May 22, 2025 at 4:23 PM CDT

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

