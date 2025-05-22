Trump administration revokes Harvard's ability to enroll international students

Updated May 22, 2025 at 2:26 PM CDT

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The details were sent in a letter to the school , and the changes impact currently enrolled international students.

"This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus," Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary, wrote in a statement. "It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments."

In a statement, Harvard said the action was "unlawful."

"This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission," the statement said. "We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably."

Harvard has nearly 7,000 international students, which make up about 27% of their entire student body. More than 1.1 million international students enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities in the 2023-'24 school year. They do not qualify for federal financial aid, and so for many colleges represent a crucial financial lifeline.

Last academic year, international students contributed more than $43 billion to the U.S. economy, according to NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

Copyright 2025 NPR