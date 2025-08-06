Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Airlines want to use AI to set ticket prices. The federal government is raising concerns

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 6, 2025 at 10:50 AM CDT

The Department of Transportation is raising concerns about airlines using artificial intelligence to set ticket prices based on customers’ personal information. Airline ticket prices already fluctuate, but adding AI could customize the cost of a flight.

We talk with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about how AI could show up in ticket prices.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Business & Education
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate