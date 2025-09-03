Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to ShoalsFest, happening October 11 & 12. Click here to enter for a chance to win!

U.S. mass transit continues terminal struggle

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 3, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT

U.S. mass transit continues to struggle with a funding crisis nationally. Now, it’s even impacting sports events.

With service cuts that reduced express trains still in effect, the Philadelphia Eagles football team issued a travel advisory for fans attending Thursday’s home opener, advising that travel times to the stadium would be longer than usual and that carpooling was a good alternative.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Business & Education
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate