VIDEO: Trump's tariffs, changing markets and what an uncertain economy means for you

By NPR Staff
Published October 2, 2025 at 6:50 AM CDT

When President Trump came into office, he promised to fuel an economic boom with a magic bullet: tariffs. They're taxes added to a wide range of imports. And money is coming in, more than $30 billion a month so far.

Eight months into Trump's second term, it's unclear what the larger impact of these tariffs will have on the economy. Despite that, the president keeps promising to roll out new ones. NPR's chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley explains.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Business & Education NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
