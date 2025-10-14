Digital Media Center
What a possible takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery could mean for consumers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 14, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

According to The Wall Street Journal, David Ellison, the chief executive of Paramount Skydance Corporation, is considering making a second, more aggressive bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, a global media and entertainment company.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Roben Farzad, host of the podcast Full Disclosure, about what this possible takeover could mean for consumers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

