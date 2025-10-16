Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

Disability leaders warn Education Department cuts will have a significant impact

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 16, 2025 at 10:50 AM CDT

Leaders from around the country are calling on the administration to reverse plans for sweeping layoffs at the Department of Education that may impact progress for students with disabilities.

Here & Now’s Robin Young learns more with Stephanie Smith Lee, former director of the Office of Special Education Programs at the Department of Education during the George W. Bush administration. She’s now co-director of Policy and Advocacy at the nonprofit National Down Syndrome Congress.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Business & Education
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate