The instability around Head Start may have a lasting impact

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 17, 2025 at 10:52 AM CST
Day care staff member pushes toddlers on a teacup merry-go-round playground toy. (Leah Willingham/AP)
Leah Willingham/AP
The situation is still fluid for Head Start early learning programs even after the government reopened. Most classrooms are open, but others are expected to close on Monday as they run out of funding options.

Here & Now’s Elissa Nadworny speaks with Tommy Sheridan, deputy director of the National Head Start Association. It’s a nonprofit that advocates for educators, children and families.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

