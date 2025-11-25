Digital Media Center
Tyson Foods to shut down major beef processing plant in Nebraska

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 25, 2025 at 11:04 AM CST

Tyson Foods announced plans to shut down a plant in Lexington, Nebraska, that employs 3,200 workers. Tyson says it also plans to cut one of two shifts at a plant in Amarillo, Texas.

The two moves will significantly reduce beef processing capacity nationwide, at a time when the United States faces high beef prices and its lowest cattle inventory in decades.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ernie Goss, economist at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here & Now Newsroom
