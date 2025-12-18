Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Love APR? Donate today and support the station you rely on! Click here to make a donation.

Trump wants 'tiny cars' built and sold in America. Will it work?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 18, 2025 at 10:59 AM CST

They’re tiny. They’re affordable. So-called “kei” cars have been ubiquitous in Japan for decades, and American car enthusiasts are increasingly enthralled.

Even President Trump is not immune. After a recent visit to Japan, Trump said he’s approved manufacturers to start building tiny cars for American roads.

Heatmap News contributor Andrew Moseman tells Here & Now‘s Scott Tong why that’s easier said than done.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Business & Education
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate