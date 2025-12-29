Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Love APR? Donate today and support the station you rely on! Click here to make a donation.

GOP lawmakers urge Education Department to allow higher loan cap on nursing degrees

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 29, 2025 at 11:08 AM CST
Nursing students at Joyce University. (Joyce University/AP)
Joyce University/AP
Nursing students at Joyce University. (Joyce University/AP)

A group of moderate Republican lawmakers is trying to get nursing added to the Department of Education’s list of professions approved to get a higher borrowing limit to pay for their advanced degrees.

Here & Now‘s Elissa Nadworny speaks with Rebecca Carballo, higher education reporter at Politico, about why the Department of Education excluded nursing from this list and how their decision could potentially worsen the current nursing shortage.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Business & Education
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate