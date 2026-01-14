Is Plato woke? Texas A&M professor speaks out after being banned from teaching the Greek philosopher

Texas A&M University has stopped one of its professors from teaching Plato’s “Symposium” in his philosophy class. The Greek philosopher’s writing explores themes of sexuality and gender, making it susceptible to the university’s new rules adopted in November that ban the teaching of “race and gender ideology”.

Martin Peterson is the professor who has not been allowed to teach Plato. He joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan for more on his concerns about what this means for his students.

