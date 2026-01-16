Digital Media Center
What Venezuela's oil could mean for the industry in Texas

WBUR
Published January 16, 2026 at 10:55 AM CST

There’s been a renewed focus on the oil industry after the United States seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The benefits for Texas — which is home to many oil companies and the most refining capacity in the United States — could be mixed.

While the state’s refineries could see a boost from Venezuelan oil exports, Texas-based oil producers may be hesitant to invest in the Latin American country while its future remains uncertain

Houston Public Media’s Natalie Weber reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

