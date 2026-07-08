Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What happens when we outsource creative brainstorming to AI?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 8, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

National surveys find more than 85% of U.S. college students use artificial intelligence tools to explain complex concepts, summarize articles and research, prepare for tests and even to brainstorm ideas. But what does outsourcing brainstorming do for one’s ability to thinking creatively?

Rebecca Winthrop, head of the global task force on AI and education at the Brookings Institution, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Business & Education
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate