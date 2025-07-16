Alabama Writers Showcase: Splintered Reeds

Alabama Public Radio presents local writers reading their own works! The Alabama Writers Wednesday Night Showcase puts a spotlight on emerging voices in Alabama’s literary world.

Episode two features Jodie Cain Smith from Mobile reading Splintered Reeds:

When no one is left to save you, save yourself or die trying. Deliciously Southern and with a break-neck pace, Splintered Reeds is an adventure thriller that explores the fallout of a national catastrophe, the strength of family and the fight for survival in a world turned upside down.

The Alabama Writers Wednesday Night Showcase is hosted Cam Marston and airs on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. through August 6.