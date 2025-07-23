Digital Media Center
Alabama Writers Showcase: The Highest Point in Florida

Alabama Public Radio
Published July 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
Baillee Majors

Alabama Public Radio presents local writers reading their own works! The Alabama Writers Wednesday Night Showcase puts a spotlight on emerging voices in Alabama’s literary world.

Our third episode features Mike Herndon reading The Highest Point in Florida:

The story follows a cast of five characters in a rural area of the Florida panhandle, including Will, a directionless recent college graduate who inherits a piece of property that might be the highest point of elevation in the state.

Their respective searches for what they think they want forces each of them to confront long-buried pasts, as well as the realities of what they've become.

In this reading, Will meets his new neighbor Frank, an outwardly religious man who reveals a side of himself that hints at a violent past.

The Alabama Writers Wednesday Night Showcase is hosted Cam Marston and airs on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. through August 6.

