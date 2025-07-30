Alabama Writers Showcase: Steel and Memory: Saying Goodbye to the SS United States

Alabama Public Radio presents local writers reading their own works! The Alabama Writers Wednesday Night Showcase puts a spotlight on emerging voices in Alabama’s literary world.

The fourth episode features Lynn Oldshue reading Steel and Memory: Saying Goodbye to the SS United States:

She was the fastest ship to ever cross the Atlantic—carrying presidents, celebrities, and families with unmatched speed and style. Now docked in Mobile and destined for the ocean floor, the SS United States is drawing visitors one last time before she becomes the world’s largest artificial reef.

The Alabama Writers Wednesday Night Showcase is hosted Cam Marston and airs on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. through August 6.