10th Annual End Addiction HSV Walk

Not One More Alabama (NOMA) will hold its 10th Annual End Addiction Walk on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 9 a.m. at Big Spring Park in Huntsville.

The free community event recognizes recovery, remembers lives lost to addiction, and provides education, hope, and compassionate support to individuals and families affected by addiction. Participants include those living in recovery, those seeking recovery, families, friends, and community members.

The event features an inspiring message from journalist Nick Valencia, founder of Nick Valencia News and former CNN correspondent, along with NOMA's Recovery Circle, which celebrates individuals at every stage of recovery. Community treatment, recovery, and support organizations will also be available to share local resources.

Complimentary refreshments, temporary tattoos, and photo opportunities will be available. Additional information is available on the Not One More Alabama Facebook page.

The generous support of our community has allowed NOMA to grow from a grass roots group in 2016 to a robust nonprofit organization that is JUST GETTING STARTED! Come down to Big Spring Park and join the movement to end the stigma associated with addiction and support our strong recovery community.

