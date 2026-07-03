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Emo Night Brooklyn

Emo Night Brooklyn

Welcome to Emo Night Brooklyn, a DJ dance party blasting the best emo and pop punk jams. We may even invite some of your favorite artists and bands to surprise you and join the party. Get ready to scream your lungs out, mosh, and dance to all your favorite songs with all of your favorite people and experience the awesomeness that is Emo Night Brooklyn.

Saturn
23.76
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Emo Night Brooklyn
205-703-9546
info@saturnbirmingham.com
https://eventvesta.com/events/153086/t/tickets
Saturn
200 41st Street South
Birmingham, Alabama 35222