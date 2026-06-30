House Healing! Going Beyond the Four Walls

What is a House Healer anyway? Does my house need healing? Great questions!

In the first section, I will cover some of my background, how I got started in House Healing, and how I came up with the name, along with the tools of the trade.

We will look at some misconceptions about house healing/clearing. I will cover what my typical clients are like, how sensitive you are, and the process. We will talk about energy and what I look for.

In the last part of the class, we will look at what your house and land might be saying. Then we will dive into some of the items I look for, like Spirits & Ghost, Geopathic Stress, Man Made Stress, Technopathic Stress, Consecrated Land, Furniture & Artifacts, along with Attachments, Chakras, and Psychic Cords.

We will finish with some sample floor plans.