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House Healing! Going Beyond the Four Walls

House Healing! Going Beyond the Four Walls

What is a House Healer anyway? Does my house need healing? Great questions!

In the first section, I will cover some of my background, how I got started in House Healing, and how I came up with the name, along with the tools of the trade.

We will look at some misconceptions about house healing/clearing. I will cover what my typical clients are like, how sensitive you are, and the process. We will talk about energy and what I look for.

In the last part of the class, we will look at what your house and land might be saying. Then we will dive into some of the items I look for, like Spirits & Ghost, Geopathic Stress, Man Made Stress, Technopathic Stress, Consecrated Land, Furniture & Artifacts, along with Attachments, Chakras, and Psychic Cords.

We will finish with some sample floor plans.

Cha House
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Elysium House Healing, LLC
(251) 237-1700
www.elysiumhousehealing@gmail.com
www.elysiumhousehealing.com

Artist Group Info

elysiumhousehealing@gmail.com
Cha House
131 41st St S
Birmingham, Alabama 35222
ChaHouseBham@gmail.com
https://www.chahousebham.com/