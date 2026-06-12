Michael Gurt, USA Piano Camp 2026 Faculty Recital
Michael Gurt, USA Piano Camp 2026 Faculty Recital
Michael Gurt will perform in a USA Piano Camp Faculty Recital on Thursday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Professor Gurt will perform piano sonatas by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Nikolai Medtner. Admission to this Department of Music concert is free and open to the public.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Free admission
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Michael Gurt
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu