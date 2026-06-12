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Michael Gurt, USA Piano Camp 2026 Faculty Recital

Michael Gurt, USA Piano Camp 2026 Faculty Recital

Michael Gurt will perform in a USA Piano Camp Faculty Recital on Thursday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Professor Gurt will perform piano sonatas by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Nikolai Medtner. Admission to this Department of Music concert is free and open to the public.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Free admission
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Michael Gurt
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music