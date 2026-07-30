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Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2026

Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2026

December 6th, Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2026 arrives at The BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham, AL. Inspired by the spirit of Vienna, the birthplace of orchestral music and home to some of the world’s most celebrated Christmas concerts, Vienna Light Orchestra presents an unforgettable holiday concert experience blending soaring soprano voices, lush symphonic arrangements, and theatrical Christmas magic. Over 2,000 flickering candlelights illuminate a breathtaking Christmas tree forest as world-class musicians and vocalists bring beloved holiday classics to life, along with a few Christmas surprises along the way. Gather with the ones you love for an elegant and nostalgic evening filled with warmth, beauty, and the timeless spirit of Christmas. (Limited Seating - Best seats sell quickly!)

BJCC Concert Hall
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
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BJCC Concert Hall
2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N
Birmingham, Alabama 35203