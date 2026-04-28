Welcome to the WE (Woven Experience)
Welcome to the WE (Woven Experience)
Thursday, May 28 -- Welcome to the W.E. Event in the Side Room. Topic is "In the Midst of Madness", how we face moments where emotion can lead us to harm or toward healing. See the poster for more information, and RSVP through the QR code (or you can just show up). Doors open at 6pm, discussion at 7pm.
Rojo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Rojo
205-585-3976
rojo@rojobirmingham.com
Rojo
2921 Highland Ave.Birmingham, Alabama 35205
info@barehandsinc.org