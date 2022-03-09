© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Alabama state Rep. David Wheeler dies at age 72

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published March 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST
An Alabama state representative has died.

The Alabama House of Representatives announced Wednesday morning that Rep. David Wheeler from Vestavia Hills died at the age of 72. Wheeler was serving his first term representing House District 47 after being elected in 2018.

Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset on Thursday.

“Rep. Wheeler was a good man, devoted to his values, his community and our entire state," Ivey said in a statement. "He was taken from us too soon, and I know he will be missed by all, especially by the people he served in Jefferson County. His wife Diane and all of his loved ones are in my prayers.”

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said the people of the state had lost a devoted public servant.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
